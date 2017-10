The Pitt Bradford Lady Panthers topped Buffalo State Tuesday night in four sets. Riley

Anderson and Emily Cleveland each had 15 kills. The Lady Panthers are 13-12 on the season.

The Pitt Bradford men’s soccer team played to a one-all draw with D’Youville in AMCC action. Ethan Acaster scored the lone goal for Pitt Bradford.

The Lady Panthers played to a scoreless draw with the D’Youville women. Sarah Dailey had seven goals for the Lady Panthers.