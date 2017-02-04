Pitt-Bradford Honors Staff for Years of Service

The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford honored 17 staff members for their years of service at a dinner held Thursday night.

Dr. K. James Evans, vice president and dean of student affairs, will be honored for 40 years of service. Evans oversees the traditional areas found within student affairs – career services, counseling services, health services, new student orientation, residential life and housing, student activities, community engagement and the Harriett B. Wick Chapel and student conduct. He is active in the community and regional activities, having served on Bradford City Council and the Board of Directors of the United Way of the Bradford Area.

Being recognized for 35 years of service is Dr. Holly Spittler, associate dean of student affairs and director of career services. In addition, she is an active volunteer in the Pitt-Bradford community, serving as the chair of the Empty Bowls and Baskets Hunger Project and co-chair of the annual One World Cultural Festival.

Recognized for 20 years of service will be Rhett Kennedy, director of auxiliary services; Cathy Reiley, coordinator of user services for Computing, Telecommunications and Media Services; and Dan Songer, chief of campus police, who retired in January.

Those recognized for 15 years of service are Karen Branch, enrollment services assistant; Brenda Brandon, administrative assistant for the Division of Behavioral and Social Science; John McGriff, maintenance worker III; and Jody Randolph, database manager/certification and placement coordinator for the Division of Management and Education.

Employees recognized for 10 years will be Tonya Ackley, director of community engagement and the Harriett B. Wick Chapel; Kimberly Boyer, financial aid counselor; Jessica Kramer, payroll specialist; and Lindsay Hilton Retchless, director of alumni relations.

Being recognized for five years of service will be Lynette Campogiani, conference services manager; Nancy Kloss, administrative assistant for the Division of Management and Education; James Pascarella, web programmer; and Kim Rublee, conference services manager.