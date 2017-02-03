Pitt-Bradford Receives Two National Advertising Awards

The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has received two awards in the 2016 Collegiate Advertising Awards program, which recognizes U.S. colleges and universities for excellence in communications, marketing, advertising and promotions.

Pitt-Bradford received a Gold Award in the Newspaper Advertising – Series category for a series of print ads featuring current students and alumni and a Silver Award in the Direct Mail – Series category for a series of postcards inviting prospective students to open houses.

“It’s always exciting to create work that showcases our amazing students, dedicated faculty and staff, and beautiful campus,” said Pat Frantz Cercone, executive director of communications and marketing. “Some very talented people worked on these projects, including designers, photographers, writers and editors.”

The award-winning print ads featured several students, including Austin Stephens, a broadcast communications major from Olean, N.Y., and Dillon Ruediger, a sport and recreation management major from Roulette, who both interned with the Olean Oilers baseball team; Kyle Jackson, an economics major from Philadelphia who studied in Germany; Rosemary Nwabuogu, a biology major from Jefferson Hills who researched anti-microbials; and Sawyer Tessmer, a sport and recreation management major from Ripley, N.Y., who interned at Pinehurst Golf Club.

Also featured in the ads were 2016 alumnae Delaney Held from Erie, who is a marketing communications coordinator for the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, and Katie Gray from Warren, who is a biological sciences technician with the U.S. Forest Service.

The ads were designed by Mark Zampogna, a 1988 Pitt-Bradford alumnus who owns Laser Layouts in Bradford. They were published in newspapers in the region, including The Bradford Era, Kane Republican, Warren Times Observer and Daily News in St. Marys, as well as papers in the Pittsburgh area.

The award-winning postcards were designed by Diane Fitzgerald-Harris of Rochester, N.Y., who has designed most of Pitt-Bradford’s recruiting materials. The series included four personalized postcards, each featuring various scenes from campus as well as the dates of the upcoming Open Houses for the 2016-17 academic year.

Typically, the Collegiate Advertising Awards program receives more than 900 entries from college and universities throughout the United States. A panel of design and education marketing professionals judge the entries on creativity, layout/design, topography, production, quality and overall effectiveness.

Pitt-Bradford has received 11 awards from the Collegiate Advertising Awards program.

All winners are posted on the Collegiate Advertising website at www.collegiateawards.com.