Nope. Try again.
Latest Headlines
WESB News Radio 1490 AM
Facebook photo
Facebook photo

Pitt-Bradford Student Killed in Bronx Crash

0
By on Local News

A Pitt-Bradford student was one of three people killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway early Tuesday morning.

21-year-old Khalil Walker of Tobyhanna and his father, 51-year-old Henry Walker of Livingston, New Jersey, were pronounced dead at the scene. Five people were hurt, some seriously.

Police say the crash happened at about 5:45 am. when a tractor-trailer stopped abruptly because of traffic ahead. A pickup truck behind the 18-wheeler also stopped, but another tractor-trailer behind the pickup couldn’t stop in time, causing a chain reaction crash.

University president Dr. Livingston Alexander released a statement to the campus community saying, in part,  when students and staff return to campus next week people will be there to listen if they need someone to talk to.

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply