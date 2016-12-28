Pitt-Bradford Student Killed in Bronx Crash

A Pitt-Bradford student was one of three people killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway early Tuesday morning.

21-year-old Khalil Walker of Tobyhanna and his father, 51-year-old Henry Walker of Livingston, New Jersey, were pronounced dead at the scene. Five people were hurt, some seriously.

Police say the crash happened at about 5:45 am. when a tractor-trailer stopped abruptly because of traffic ahead. A pickup truck behind the 18-wheeler also stopped, but another tractor-trailer behind the pickup couldn’t stop in time, causing a chain reaction crash.

University president Dr. Livingston Alexander released a statement to the campus community saying, in part, when students and staff return to campus next week people will be there to listen if they need someone to talk to.