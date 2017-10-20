Pitt-Bradford Swimmers Host Meet

The University of Pittsburgh men’s and women’s swim teams will host their second-straight home meet and first dual meet of the 2017-18 season Saturday at the Paul C. Duke III Aquatic Center, hosting Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference rival Cabrini.

The two teams joined together for the mixed-gender Panther Relays and came out on top over Penn State-Altoona, Franciscan, Jamestown Community College and Genesee Community College last Saturday in the team’s first action of the season.

The first win of the day for the Panthers came in the third event, the mixed 200-medley relay.

The team of Carey Behm, Jillian Wright, Beyleigh Duda and Chandler Nickel came out on top with a time of 2:07.32.

The Panthers kept rolling and earned a win in the fifth event, the men’s 3×100-backstroke relay.

Benjamin Koss, Jared Schwab and Corey Koss finished with the best time of the five competing teams by over 15 seconds at 2:44.88.

Pitt-Bradford then earned another victory in the mixed 200-freestyle relay as Noah Frederick, Duda, Kayla Broad and Schwab earned a comfortable win at 1:45.89.

The Panthers grabbed 14 more points with a win in the men’s 3×100-breaststroke relay. The team of Kevin Wang, Lucas Cerchiaro and Frederick clocked in with a convincing time of 3:18.74, over 14 seconds ahead of the second-place finishing team.

Pitt-Bradford grabbed another win in a mixed event, coming out on top in the 400-medley relay. The team of Broad, Boyd, Wright and Corey Koss timed in at 4:13.51.

The Panthers’ men’s team claimed a win in the 800-freestyle relay as the team of Cerchiaro, Behm, Benjamin Koss and Schwab timed in at 7:35.51.

The final win of the day came in the men’s 3×100-IM relay. Frederick, Cerchiaro and Benjamin Koss earned the victory at 2:58.76.

The Cabrini men’s and women’s swim teams have competed twice this season already. The women’s team most recently claimed a win over Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham, 110-79, while the men’s team also earned a win, 110-76, in the event.

Saturday’s action will begin at 1 p.m.