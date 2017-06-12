Pitt-Bradford Women’s Soccer Coach Resigns

The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has announced the resignation of head women’s soccer coach Marquis Walker, effective Tuesday, June 21.

Walker coached just one season at Pitt-Bradford with the Panthers finishing 9-6-4 overall and 5-1-3 and in third place in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference. The team then lost to Pitt-Greensburg in the conference tournament semifinals.

Walker, who had replaced Mike Idland, arrived at Pitt-Bradford with a resume that spanned several levels of soccer, including seven seasons as head coach at Division II/NAIA Malone University in Canton, Ohio.

A national search for Walker’s replacement will begin immediately.

The Panthers graduated just two seniors and will have six AMCC all-conference selections returning, including two-time first-team pick, goalie Sarah Dailey.

Soccer camps scheduled for June 26-30 and July 7-10 will take place under the direction of head men’s soccer coach Nathan Whitehurst. For more information, contact him at ntw5@pitt.edu.