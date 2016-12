Northwestern topped Pitt Wednesday 31-24 in the Pinstripe bowl at Yankee Stadium. Wildcats running back Justin Jackson ran for 224 yards and three touchdowns to power Northwestern to only its third bowl victory. The Panthers lost both quarterback Nathan Peterman and running back James Conner to head injuries. The Panthers who had wins over No. 2 Clemson and Big Ten champion Penn State finishes at 8-5. Northwestern finishes the season at 7-6.