Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect that was involved in a theft incident early Saturday morning. Pennsylvania State Police records indicate that 41-year-old Leo Cummings notified police that an unknown person removed 1 ½ packs of Marlboro Menthol Cigarettes form his vehicle without his permission. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Emporium State Police barracks at 814-486-3321.