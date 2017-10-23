Police Make Over 100 Arrests in Orchard Park

It was a busy afternoon yesterday for Orchard Park Police, who responded to more than 100 calls before, during and after the Buffalo Bills football game at New Era Field. Officers and EMS personnel responded to medical calls, the result mostly of alcohol consumption and the October heat. They also arrested several people on DWI charges and one couple even tried switching drivers to elude attention, but both ended up being arrested for DWI. At the same time in a game-related operation, Orchard Park detectives worked in cooperation with NFL officials to catch people selling counterfeit NFL merchandise and they made nine arrests.