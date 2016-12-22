Police No Threat from School “Kill List”

Eight Bradford high female students have been disciplined by the Bradford Area School District after a so called “kill list” was discovered at the high school with several names on it. But, Bradford City Police Chief Chris Lucco is, “very confident,” that there is no threat to anyone on the list. Lucco says that the school district contacted city police who conducted the investigation and learned that there was a list of people who were disliked by the authors. He says that the list was destroyed before school officials and police saw it, but suspects and students told police that there was nothing but names on it. The list was rumored to include some members of the Lady Owls basketball team, but Lucco says the letter may have targeted some players, but it, “wasn’t isolated to that group.”