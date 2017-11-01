Port Man Charged in Rape of Child

A man is accused of raping a five year-old boy in July. Court records say that 54 year-old Dwayne Howard of Port Allegany was arrested on August 18 and charged with rape of a child, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault of a person under 13 years of age after submitted to a DNA sample after telling a trooper that he had had contact with the boy. Howard, who has previously been convicted of indecent assault and public lewdness, is jailed on $150,000 bail.