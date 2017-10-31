Port Man Facing Assault Charges

A Port Allegany man is facing assault charges after he entered a residence and assaulted two men. Court records indicate that 27 year-old Christopher Link pushed his way into the home on East Mill Street in Port Allegany and punched Travis Blackman in the head and face till he became unconscious. Blackman was transported to UPMC Hamot in Erie for treatment of a fractured skull and jaw and lacerated lip. Link also punched Caden Lloyd in the face. He is facing several charges, including felony aggravated assault, reckless endangering another person and harassment.