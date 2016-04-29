Potter County Man Facing Marijuana Charges

A Potter County man is facing drug charges after an arrest back in January. Court papers say that police were called to a log cabin in Harrison Valley for a report of an active meth lab. Although they didn’t find any evidence of meth 57 year-old Terry Flewellyn was arrested for possession of 80 grams of marijuana, five pipes, marijuana seeds and drug paraphernalia. His preliminary hearing is set for May 19.
Potter County Man Facing Marijuana Charges1
A trail for grams of a harmless plant? What a waste of taxpayer bucks.