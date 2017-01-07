Prof’s Article Published in Journal

Dr. Scott Simpson, an assistant professor of chemistry at St. Bonaventure University, has had an article published in the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Physical Chemistry C.

Published Nov. 30, 2016, the article investigated how to theoretically model iron porphyrin on a metal surface. Simpson’s research determined that this molecule can be switched between two spin states, similar to how a light switch is turned on and off.

“These molecules (porphyrins) have great potential to be used as molecular spintronics,” Simpson said. “Understanding and determining molecules that can be spintronics is necessary for producing quantum computers. Quantum computers have the potential to perform calculations faster than currently used silicon-based computers.”

Simpson said the findings are important not only because of the speed of the computers, but also the size of them.

“Current computers have a size restriction due to the physical limitations of the transistors that are used in them,” he said. “However, quantum computers can get past this limitation.”

Simpson worked with collaborators from the University at Buffalo (notably, Dan Miller and Prof. Eva Zurek), Jagiellonian University in Poland, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Penn State-Behrend, and the Univerität Bayreuth in Germany.

The Journal of Physical Chemistry C publishes studies on energy conversion and storage; energy and charge transport; surfaces, interfaces, porous materials, and catalysis; plasmonics, optical materials, and hard matter; physical processes in nanomaterials; and nanostructures.

Simpson, who has a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University at Buffalo and a bachelor’s in chemistry from SUNY-Fredonia, joined the St. Bonaventure faculty in the fall. He is a 2006 graduate of Allegany-Limestone Central School.