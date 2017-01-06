Public Invited to CASA Meeting

Board members of CASA of McKean County are inviting the public to their annual meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 31, when they will provide an update on the organization, nominate new members, and recognize volunteers and donors.

The event will begin with a complimentary breakfast buffet at 7:45 a.m. followed by the meeting at 8 a.m. at the Bradford Club. At the meeting, Kristen Tim, executive director of CASA of McKean County, will discuss the organization’s mission and vision.

“We’ll also recognize our generous supporters, extraordinary volunteers and dedicated board members,” Tim said.

Also at the meeting, Amy Bell of Eldred, a volunteer who also serves as an advocate supervisor for the program, and the other volunteers will be recognized: Lisa Zumstein of Bradford, Vickie Baker of Bradford, Valorie Coast of Bradford, Carrie Russell of Smethport, Rebecca Boorum of Port Allegany, Karen Cochran of Port Allegany, Lori Peace of Bradford, Gary DeVore of Port Allegany, Mary Ann Roney of Bradford, Bill Reese of Lewis Run, Tate Slaven of Bradford, Whitney Thomas of Smethport, Becki Ivancic of Lewis Run, Amber Davenport of Bradford, Karen Cassin of Bradford, Jennifer Tanner of Smethport, and Amy Jordan of Rixford.

The CASA program was established in McKean County in 2014 and connects trained volunteer community members with children who have been abused and neglected and need someone to advocate for their best interests. Since children in placement often have many human service and child welfare professionals involved in their lives, having a CASA volunteer who focuses only on them gives them much-needed consistency and advocacy.

Since 2014, 15 volunteers have served 28 children, six of which have been successfully placed in permanent homes.

Those planning to attend the annual meeting are asked to RSVP by Jan. 20 to Kristen Tim by phone at 887-4020 or 887-4020, or email at casa@mckeancounty.pa.org.