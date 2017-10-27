Ravens Lose Flacco; Blank Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens throttled the Miami Dolphins Thursday night 40-0 on WESB. Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco left the game late in the second quarter with a concussion after a late hit by Miami linebacker Kiko Alonso. Flacco was hit high by Alonso while sliding at the end of an impromptu run. Flacco’s helmet flew off his head, and the 10-year quarterback appeared wobbly as he struggled to his feet. Alonso was flagged for unnecessary roughness, providing Baltimore with a first down that ultimately turned into a touchdown. Baltimore’s Alex Collins ran for a career-high 113 yards and the Ravens returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the most lopsided shutout in franchise history.