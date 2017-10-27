Recap of Day Four of Stidd Trial

The trial of Bradford businessman Steve Stidd enters its fourth day, today. The defense focused their case on the hours before Mel Bizzaro was fatally shot by Stidd. Defense witness Rennie Gobin told the court he partied with Bizzaro in the early morning hours of January 16, 2015. And, bartenders Page Hillard and Cherie Dupont testified that Bizzaro had been drinking at the Back Bar at the Hotel Holley an hour before his death. The defense also questioned two of Stidd’s friends, Mike Viola and Robert Geisller, who had coffee with him thirty minutes before the fatal shooting. However, the most damaging testimony came from former City of Bradford police officer Greg Boser concerning the attack and assault on Stidd by Bizzaro in 2005 which left Stidd hospitalized with a brain injury.