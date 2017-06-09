Reception Scheduled for Young Author

Bradford Area Public Library is hosting ave a reception for local writer Hannah Ruttan on June 20th from 3:30 to 4:45pm.

Hannah recently published Young and Reckless, a collection of poems about her life and that of her friends. The Bradford Area High School senior will share her works and sign her books. Refreshments will be provided. It will be an opportunity to meet a local, young, up and coming writer.

This is Hannah’s second published work. Young and Reckless is a collection of free verse poems. According to Hannah, “Every poem you see here is about something, whether it be a breakup or losing a friend or just something random. And everything in here is based on either my experiences or what my friends have experienced.”

Her first book is the novella 11:11:11.