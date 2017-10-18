Red Cross, Pitt-Bradford Volunteers Delivering 300 Smoke Alarms

The American Red Cross is teaming up with volunteers from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford to install smoke alarms in Bradford homes.

Volunteers will be going door-to-door from Onofrio to North Center Street, and School Street to Campus Drive in an effort to educate people on the importance of having and practicing home fire escape plans, and to install free smoke alarms.

Pam Masi, executive director of the Red Cross of Northwestern Pennsylvania, says, “All too often we hear of people who perish in home fires. Having a working smoke alarm can increase your chances of making it to safety by over 50 percent.

The Red Cross hopes to install more than 300 alarms during Saturday’s event.