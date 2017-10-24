Reminder: Maholic Bridge Dedication is Saturday

Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) is encouraging area residents to take part in a bridge dedication ceremony honoring Master Sgt. Thomas Maholic, a Bradford Township native who was killed in action in Afghanistan more than a decade ago, on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m.

The ceremony will be held at the bridge on Route 770 (Minard Run Road) over the Tunungwant Creek, soon to be known as the Master Sgt. Thomas Maholic Memorial Bridge. The bridge is located near the intersection with Route 219.

“Master Sgt. Maholic made the ultimate sacrifice for us and for our country,” Causer said. “It is important we remember his service, and naming a bridge in his honor will be a constant reminder to all who cross over it to be grateful to him for his selfless service.

“I hope people from across McKean County will come out to show their support for Master Sgt. Maholic and his family, and for all of the men and women who have made the same sacrifices for our freedom,” he added.

Causer praised Bill Hurrle, commander of American Legion Post 108 in Bradford, for his work in planning the ceremony.

For safety reasons, Minard Run Road will be closed between the Route 219 intersection and High Street intersection from 10-11 a.m. Saturday.