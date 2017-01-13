Rep. Causer at the Farm Show

101st Farm Show Highlights State’s Top Industry

Agriculture has taken center stage in Harrisburg over the past week as hundreds of thousands of people from across the state visited the 101st Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Two of our region’s maple producers earned awards at the show, including Hamilton’s Maple Products and Sons of Dunn Family Farm. Congratulations to them on a job well done! We also had a number of winners in the Family Living categories. You can check out all the Farm Show results here.

I was happy to visit the Farm Show on Monday and took the opportunity to talk with representatives of several agriculture organizations.

Click on the links below to watch each individual interview.