Roy Halladay Dies in Plane Crash

Roy Halladay, the former Phillies pitcher who threw a perfect game and postseason no-hitter died today when his small plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.

The Pasco County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office confirmed Halladay’s death in a news conference. Authorities said Halladay’s plane, an ICON A5 light sport aircraft, crashed 10 miles west of St. Petersburg, Fla., around 1 p.m. Halladay, 40, was the only one aboard.

Halladay, who had worked this season as a part-time employee for the Phillies with a focus on the mental side of the game, was an avid flyer. According to his Twitter feed he had about 800 hours of flying time and was working toward a commercial rating.

