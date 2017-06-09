Rural Regional College Names First President

The Board of Directors for the Rural Regional College of Northern Pennsylvania (RRC) announce that the College has appointed Dr. Joseph T. Nairn as College President, and Dr. Debra Teachman as Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs.

Dr. Nairn spent 25 years at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in Rochester, NY, where he worked in the School of Engineering Technology, the College of Applied Science and Technology, and in Part-time and Graduate Enrollment Services. After leaving RIT, he was the Chief Advancement Officer at Finger Lakes Community College in Canandaigua, NY. A native of Aliquippa, PA and a graduate of Thiel College in Greenville, PA, he earned a Master of Education degree in Student Personnel Services in Higher Education at the University of Vermont and a Doctor of Management degree in Community College Policy and Administration from the University of Maryland University College.

Dr. Teachman comes to RRC after serving for over 20 years as a college administrator and teacher in community colleges and state universities in West Virginia and New Mexico. She earned her Ph.D. from University of California, Davis, where much of her work focused on teaching writing and research skills across multiple career disciplines. Prior to becoming an educator, she worked on the factory floor in a glass factory, in food services, and as a library technician. Her passion for serving others through higher education comes directly from the importance that higher education has played in her own life.

With plans to enroll its first students in partnership with Gannon University for Fall 2017 classes, the RRC’s mission is to provide affordable and accessible education opportunities to the underserved populace of nine Northwestern Pennsylvania counties–Cameron, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, McKean, Potter, Venango and Warren. The RRC will collaborate with local educational and administrative agencies to utilize an innovative delivery model that is responsive to economic needs, and provides training that leads to family sustaining careers. It is an open admission program requiring only a high school diploma or GED to enroll.

The RRC embodies a unique teaching model unlike anything else in Pennsylvania–and possibly the nation. The RRC is not an online college, yet it also does not have a single, traditional brick and mortar campus. Faculty teach classes in various locations across the region, and through video conferencing technology, connect to additional students in classrooms situated in existing schools, community education centers and other locations across the area. Using existing facilities eliminates certain costs, while still providing a highly interactive college experience.

“The Board and I are pleased that Doctors Nairn and Teachman will be joining us at RRC,” said Duane Vicini, ECUA President and RRC Project Executive. “After an extensive search process, we are confident that we have selected the ideal candidates to serve the College and our students.”

Development of the RRC began in 2012 with the creation of a pilot program, the Education Consortium of the Upper Allegheny, to fill the educational and training void resulting from the lack of community colleges in the region. The ECUA will continue its planned transition to the RRC in Fall 2017, now that approval has been received from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.