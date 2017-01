The Buffalo Sabres topped the NY Rangers Tuesday night 4-1. Jack Eichel, Evander Kane, Justin Bailey and Zemgus Girgensons scored for the Sabres. Sam Reinhart had two assists and Anders Nilsson made 24 saves to earn the win in the nets for Buffalo. The Rangers didn’t get their first shot of the third period until there was only 5:28 left. The Sabres are just 2-4-3 in their last eight games.