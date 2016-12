The Carolina Hurricanes jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead and dumped the Buffalo Sabres Thursday night 3-1. The Sabres had just 23 shots on goal in losing their second straight game to the Canes. Brian Gionta had the lone goal for Buffalo. Robin Lehner took the loss allowing two goals on 33 shots. For the fifth straight game the Sabres fell behind after one period and lost.