The NY Rangers nipped the Buffalo Sabres Thursday night in overtime 2-1. Chris Kreider’s goal 3:56 into the extra frame won it for the Rangers.

The Sabres had 37 shots on goal in the loss, but struggle again to score. Cody Franson had the lone goal for Buffalo. Robin Lehner made a season-high 42 shots for the Sabres, who have lost three straight.