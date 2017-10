The Buffalo Sabres fell to the Columbus Blue Jackets Wednesday night 5-1. The Blue Jackets, who had a three-day break between games, tallied three times in the second period to grab the win. Seth Griffith scored the lone goal for the Sabres, who outshot the Blue Jackets 38 to 35. The Sabres finished its third back-to-back series of the young season with 16 more to go.