The Buffalo Sabres fell in overtime Tuesday night to the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4. David Perron won it with a little over a minute left in the extra frame. Ryan O’Reilly scored two goals to lead Buffalo. Sam Reinhart and Evander Kane also tallied for the Sabres. The Sabres scored three times in the third period after falling behind 4-2. Kane got the equalizer with nine seconds left to send the game into overtime.