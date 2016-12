Buffalo Sabres center Ryan O’Reilly is out indefinitely after having his appendix removed last weekend. Without providing details, the Sabres say the appendectomy was successful and there is no timetable for his return. O’Reilly’s seven goals are tied for second on the team, and his 18 points in 27 games rank fourth. He’s Buffalo’s top two-way forward and ranks second on the team averaging 21 minutes of ice time per game.

.