Fire heavily damaged a storage barn behind the Holiday Inn Express in Salamanca Tuesday night, but about $1 million worth of contents inside was saved.

Salamanca firefighters were called at about 10:30 p.m. and had the fire until control by 11:30 p.m.

Seneca Nation and Kill Buck firefighters helped battle the blaze. Members of the Rapid Intervention Team from Bradford, also headed to the scene.

Damage is estimated at $100,000. The Seneca Nation owns the property.