Sandusky Denied New Trial

Jerry Sandusky has lost a bid for a new trial and a second chance to convince a jury he is innocent of child abuse sex charges. Judge John Foradora denied Sandusky’s requests for a new trial or for dismissal of charges. The former Penn State assistant football coach’s lawyers plan to appeal the decision to Superior Court. The 73 year-old Sandusky is serving a 30 to 60 year sentence after eight accusers testified in 2102 about abuse that ranged from grooming and fondling to violent sexual attacks. The case, among the biggest scandals in college football history, led to major changes at Penn State and new state laws governing child abuse in Pennsylvania and other states.