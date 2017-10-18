Sandusky Denied New Trial

Convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky has been denied a request for a new trial.

His attorneys argued that Sandusky’s original trial lawyers did a poor job, but Judge John Foradora decided that wasn’t enough to overturn the 2012 conviction.

The 73-year-old is serving a prison term of up to 60 years for abusing 10 boys.

Sandusky still has several appeal options, including the state Supreme Court and the Federal court system, but there is no word yet on whether any appeals will be filed.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro made the following statement:

“Today, the Court denied Jerry Sandusky relief under the Post Conviction Relief Act. We achieved justice for the victims in this case and are confident that these convictions will continue to stand. Hopefully, today’s decision will allow the victims of Mr. Sandusky to live their lives knowing that this serial sexual abuser will remain behind bars. We will continue to fight to defend the jury’s verdict. I have zero tolerance for the sexual abuse of children, and our office will pursue anyone who preys on children wherever we find them.” –