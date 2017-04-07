SBU to Celebrate Achievements of Women, Girls in Sports

By Caroline Power SBU ’18

St. Bonaventure University will host its annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day event for high school students on April 25.

This year, St. Bonaventure student-athletes will run clinics for softball, basketball, soccer, lacrosse, rugby, tennis, cross country/track, swimming and volleyball. Visiting students will be able to participate in those clinics as well as a fitness challenge presented by the Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) and yoga offered by the YMCA of the Twin Tiers.

Students from the following schools have registered for the sports day: Allegany-Limestone, Andover, Bath, Belfast, Bolivar-Richburg, Bradford, Cattaraugus-Little Valley, Fillmore, Franklinville, Genesee Valley, Hinsdale, Lutheran/Jamestown, Olean, Pioneer, Portville, Randolph, Salamanca, Scio, South Park, Southwestern, Walsh, and Wellsville.

“Some schools also bring middle school girls, and some teachers bring students on campus (who) may not be on an athletic team,” said Dr. Paula Scraba, associate professor of physical education at SBU who organizes the annual event. “This is a great opportunity for them to experience being on a college campus or to participate in an environment where physical activity is a fun learning component as opposed to a competitive component.”

Students will arrive starting at 9 a.m. and will be welcomed by Dr. Joseph Zimmer, provost, followed by talks from Tim Kenny, director of athletics; Dr. Nancy Casey, dean of the School of Education; Lt. Col. Sean Coulter, professor of military science; and Dr. Claire Watson, director of the physical education, sport studies, and health science programs.

Following the clinics, the students will have lunch (provided by donations from SBU students) and then are invited to participate in an SBU Student-Athlete Panel followed by closing remarks.

The day will end with a tour of campus for those interested and a visit to the University Bookstore. Students may also choose to continue the ROTC fitness challenge or talk with coaches.

National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) began in 1987 to honor Flo Hyman, an Olympic volleyball player, for her athleticism and promotion of equality for women’s sports. Hyman died of Marfan’s Syndrome in 1986 while competing in Japan.

The NGWSD’s mission is to “develop and deliver equitable and quality sport opportunities for all girls and women through relevant research, advocacy, leadership development, educational strategies and programming in a manner that promotes social justice and change.”

NGWSD has continued since then to highlight the accomplishments of past female athletes and recognize current sports achievements, the positive influence of sports participation and women’s continuous struggle for equality and access to sports.

The event is funded by St. Bonaventure’s division of University Relations, Admissions, and Student Affairs.