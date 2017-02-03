Second Man in Coin Shop Robbery Pleads Guilty

The second man in the Bradford Coin Shop robbery pleaded guilty Thursday to charges in two different cases in McKean County Court. 19 year-old Ozzie Strait assaulted coin shop owner Gene Seagren and took $250 worth of items in the robbery. Strait also pleaded to assaulting a woman in July in Bradford and taking merchandise worth over $12 from Family dollar in Bradford. Strait will be sentenced on March 2. The other man in the Bradford Coin Shop robbery was sentenced in December to nearly two years in prison for his role in the robbery.