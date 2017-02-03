Senators’ Offices Experience Phone Frenzy

The offices of U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey have been flooded with phone calls, so much so that some constituents trying to call Toomey’s office are met with full voicemail boxes if the calls connect at all.

Most constituents are calling to voice their concerns about President Donald Trump’s cabinet picks.

A statement from Toomey’s communications office says, “Senator Toomey’s staff in both Pennsylvania and Washington are taking an ‘all hands on deck’ approach in answering as many calls as possible while also attending to other responsibilities, such as helping veterans, seniors, and attending to legislative concerns. Voicemail accounts are being emptied regularly, but with call volume as heavy as it is, mailboxes do fill quickly.”

Casey’s office took to social media to post a video of the senator answering phones himself. (You can see the video by clicking the link below.) His office said communication via phone calls, letters and emails was up 900 percent last week over the same period last year. Social media engagement is up 2,000 percent.

