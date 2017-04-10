Sergio Wins Masters

Sergio Garcia won the Masters Sunday in a playoff after birdying the first hole. The Spaniard earned his Green Jacket by rallying from two shot down to beat England’s Justin Rose on the first playoff hole. His hopes were fading when he was two shots behind with six holes to play. Garcia became the third Spaniard to win at Augusta and won on his idol the late Seve Ballestero’s 60th birthday. American Matt Kuchar made a hole-in-one on the 16th that gave him hope and a fourth place finish.