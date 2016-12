Two people were picked up by the Southern Tier Regional Drug task force for having seven pounds of marijuana and a large amount of cash.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office say 58-year-old Vernon Pierce and 17pyear-old Brian Pierce, both of Steamburg, also had five Suboxone strips and more than $3,000 in cash, along with the weed.

They are each charged with criminal possession of marijuana and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

State Police and Seneca Nation Marshals assisted.