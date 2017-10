A sex offender from Foster Township is behind bars for failing to register as required by Megan’s Law.

44-year-old Michael Keller of Leonard Avenue did not register his address with state police or have a picture taken between August and October.

After being arraigned by District Judge Rich Luther he was sent to McKean County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

In 1992 he was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual assault according to the Megan’s Law website.