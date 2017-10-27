Sheriff’s Departments Get Drug Funding

The Cattaraugus and Allegany County sheriff’s department’s will share a $90,000 grant to aid the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force’s war on drugs. New York State Senator Catherine Young presented the sheriff’s offices with the check saying, “The heroin and opioid crisis has invaded our rural communities on a scale not seen in previous drug epidemics and it is crucial they have the resources they need to investigate and arrest the dealers as well as help those in life-threatening overdose situations.” Cattaraugus County sheriff’s deputies have answered 550 drug calls so far this year and Allegany County sheriff’s deputies have responded to 99 cases.