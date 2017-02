Six more area seniors have been selected to the Big 30 All Star Charities Classic. Highlighting this week’s list is Otto Eldred’s Nate Shroyer and Joseph Jedrosko of Olean. Also, Derek Reider of Cameron County, Ridgway’s Josh Raubenstrauch and Drew Stevens of Cattaraugus-Little Valley. The 44th Big 30 Classic is August 5 at Bradford’s Parkway Field and on WESB and 100.1 The Hero.