Six Kicked off Seneca Territory

The Seneca Nation has banished six drug dealers from its territory after arrests recently on drug charges. During a vehicle check last week Seneca Nation marshals detained four individuals after a vehicle stop which discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. The four were turned over to New York State Police and two others were kicked off the territory too. The six include, Jermaine Fann, Kevin Hunt, Ellis Meehan, Mikayla Miller, Eileen Oilver and Melquen Thompson.