Small Plane Missing Over Lake Erie

CNN is reporting that the US Coast Guard is searching Lake Erie for a small plane carrying six people who attended a Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game before flying out of the city late Thursday.

The twin-engine Cessna Citation 525 was headed for Ohio State University Airport in Columbus, Ohio, when it disappeared from radar, according to a statement from the Coast Guard.

“The Coast Guard dispatched a helicopter from air station Detroit and has partnered with the Canadian Coast Guard who sent a C-130 plane down to assist in the search,” the statement said.

The search operation is being made “very difficult” by 12- to 15-foot waves on Lake Erie, the Coast Guard said.