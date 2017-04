The speed limit on Route 155 from the Two Mile Inn in Port Allegany to just south of Dunbar Crossing Road in Turtlepoint has been lowered to 45 mph.

It had been 55 mph, but PennDOT says it made the change after completing a speed study, and looking the history of crashes in the area.

The new speed limit is legally posted and drivers are reminded that the new, lower speed limit is enforceable.