State Funds Awarded to Complete Bradford Sanitary Authority Upgrade

The Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) today approved a $7 million financial package to fund completion of the Bradford Sanitary Authority upgrade, Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) announced today.

The financial assistance includes a $2.35 million grant and a $4.65 million loan with a 1 percent interest rate.

“This is an important investment in public health in our community, and it provides a much-needed upgrade to our infrastructure,” Causer said. “Most importantly, it makes these necessary improvements more affordable for customers served by the authority.”

The funding will be used to complete the final phase of the authority’s wastewater treatment plant upgrades. The project is focused on addressing solids handling and dewatering, disinfection, lack of vehicle storage, demolition, and a variety of architectural, electrical and HVAC upgrades. The project will result in improved water quality and better energy efficiency.

PENNVEST provides low-cost financial assistance to sewer, storm water and drinking water projects throughout the Commonwealth. For more information, visit www.pennvest.pa.gov.