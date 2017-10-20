Stauffer, Panther Golfers Honored

Four members of the The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford men’s golf program received post-season honors from Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference, officials announced Friday.

Head Coach Keith Stauffer was named the conference’s Coach of the Year while freshman Cary Ignaczak was named to the All-Conference Second Team. Senior Brett Gardner and sophomore Matt Moonan were both named to the All-Conference Third Team.

“It’s always nice to be voted by your peers for the honors, but it’s really a tribute to the hard work the team put in this year,” Stauffer said. “We are a young team, but the guys worked tremendously hard this year to be relevant again. We won one tournament and were in contention in a few others. We bested our conference score by 41 strokes from last year. That shows the strides we are making in the conference.”

For Stauffer, this is the third time he has been honored as the AMCC Coach of the Year (2005 and 2013).

Ignaczak finished his rookie campaign with the best average score for the Panthers at 77.60, eighth best in the AMCC. The Derby, N.Y., native led the Panthers with a 153 score at the AMCC Championships, which was ninth-best in the conference in the two-day event. His season-low score of 72 came at Penn State-Altoona (Sept. 16).

2017 marks the third-straight season Gardner has received All-Conference honors, as he was a part of the 2015 Second Team and the 2016 Third Team. The Curwensville, Pa., native earned three top-10 finishes this season and shot a 160 in the AMCC Championships, the 17th-best score in the two-day event. His best finish came at Medaille (Sept. 6) at fifth place with a score of 80, and he averaged a score of 82.20 this season.

A member of the 2016 Second Team, Moonan has now received All-Conference honors both seasons as a member of the Pitt-Bradford golf program. The Bradford native was named the AMCC’s Player of the Week on Oct. 2 and averaged 82.40 this season, the 29th-best in the conference. His best round of the season came with a score of 75 at Westminster (Sept. 25) to help the Panthers to a second-place finish. The sophomore finished ninth in the AMCC Championships with a score of 155 in the two-day event.

“The future looks really bright for Pitt Bradford golf,” Stauffer concluded.

Pitt-Bradford finished fourth of nine teams at the AMCC Championships for the second-straight season.