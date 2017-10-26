Steelers Bench Bryant

The Pittsburgh Steelers have benched wide receiver Martavis Bryant for the game Sunday night against the Detroit Lions on WESB. Coach Mike Tomlin says the benching is a result of the Bryant’s controversial social media comments. Bryant also called in sick and missed film review and positional meetings. Bryant was demoted to the scout team for practice Wednesday. He wore a green jersey in practice to portray Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones. The game against the Lions is the last for the Steelers prior to the NFL’s Oct. 31 trading deadline.