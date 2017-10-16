Steelers Down Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers downed the Kansas City chiefs Sunday afternoon 19-13 on WESB. Le’Veon Bell ran for 179 yards and a touchdown and Antonio Brown had an acrobatic touchdown catch in the fourth quarter to lead the Steelers. Brown had eight catches for 155 yards and a TD. Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison added a key sack late to preserve the road with for Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger was 17 of 25 for 252 yards and as TD pass. The Steelers defense was even more impressive allowing the top rushing Chiefs just 28 yards on the ground. The Steelers improve to 4-2 and the Chiefs fall to 5-1.