Steelers Dump Chiefs on WESB

The Pittsburgh Steelers dumped the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday 18-16 on WESB. The Steelers stopped the Chiefs two point try with 2:43 left to preserve the victory. Steelers kicker Chris Boswell kicked six field goals and that was enough. Pittsburgh running back Le’Veon Bell ran 30 times for 170 yards in all. The Black and Gold had 389 yards in total offense. And, the Pittsburgh defense held Kansas City to just 227 yards of offense and forced two Chiefs turnovers. The Steelers travel to New England to face the Patriots Sunday night on WESB.