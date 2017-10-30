Steelers Dump Lions

Nope. Try again.
The Steelers dumped the Detroit Lions Sunday night 20-15 on WESB.  Steelers rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster scored on a 97-yard touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger late in the third quarter.  Smith-Schuster had a season high with seven receptions for 193 yards.  The AFC North-leading Steelers go into their bye week with a three-game winning streak at 6-2.  Pittsburgh’s defense held the Lions to five field goals.  Detroit had the third-highest yardage total yardage in an NFL game at 482 yards, but no touchdowns.

