Steelers Dump Lions

The Steelers dumped the Detroit Lions Sunday night 20-15 on WESB. Steelers rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster scored on a 97-yard touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger late in the third quarter. Smith-Schuster had a season high with seven receptions for 193 yards. The AFC North-leading Steelers go into their bye week with a three-game winning streak at 6-2. Pittsburgh’s defense held the Lions to five field goals. Detroit had the third-highest yardage total yardage in an NFL game at 482 yards, but no touchdowns.