Steelers Fall to Patriots on WESB

The New England Patriots dumped the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night 36-17 on WESB. With the win the Patriots earned a record ninth appearance in the Super Bowl and Tom Brady’s seventh. Brady threw for a team playoff-best 384 yards and three touchdowns in New England’s sixth consecutive AFC championship game. The Patriots are early 3-point favorites heading to face Atlanta in two weeks in Houston. Brady’s main weapon was former Buffalo Bill Chris Hogan who had nine receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Julian Edelman had eight catches for 118 yards and a touchdown.’ The ending for the Steelers may have come when running back Le’Veon Bell left the game late in the first quarter with a groin injury. Ben Roethlisberger was 31 of 47 for 314 yards, but just one touchdown. The Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 on Sunday February 5 at Houston, Texas.